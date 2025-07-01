Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump had ditched his plans to move the FBI out of Washington, D.C., and is instead ready to house the agency in the former U.S. Agency for International Development headquarters.

The first Trump administration suggested keeping about 8,300 FBI staffers in D.C. and moving 2,300 to Alabama, Idaho and West Virginia, The Washington Post reported in 2018.

The FBI and General Services Administration have since picked the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center which is around three blocks over from its current headquarters.

The center was the headquarters of the USAID before Trump and his Department of Government Efficiency, then led by tech billionaire Elon Musk, gutted the agency. It currently houses Customs and Border Protection employees and other tenants.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in an announcement of the new location on Tuesday, “This is a historic moment for the FBI.”

President Donald Trump had ditched his plans to move the FBI out of Washington, D.C., and is instead ready to house them in the former U.S. Agency for International Development headquarters ( Kent Nishimura/Getty Images )

"Moving to the Ronald Reagan Building is the most cost effective and resource efficient way to carry out our mission to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution,” he said.

The FBI is currently headquartered in the J. Edgar Hoover building. Plans to relocate the agency have been ongoing for 15 years, as the current headquarters is old and crumbling.

“FBI's existing headquarters at the Hoover building is a great example of a government building that has accumulated years of deferred maintenance, suffering from an aging water system to concrete falling off the structure,” GSA Acting Administrator Stephen Ehikian said in the FBI’s announcement.

GSA Public Buildings Service Commissioner Michael Peters said the new headquarters “not only provides a world-class location for the FBI’s public servants, but it also saves Americans billions of dollars on new construction and avoids more than $300 million in deferred maintenance costs at the J. Edgar Hoover facility.”

In 2023, the Biden administration had picked a suburb in Maryland to build the new headquarters.

The GSA said at the time that Greenbelt was chosen because it would, in part, cost taxpayers the least amount of money and provide the best transportation access for employees.

But top FBI officials favored a site in Springfield, Virginia, seeing it as better for agency needs, according to a report by The Washington Post.

Trump ripped into the Biden administration’s decision during a speech at the Justice Department this past March.

“They were going to build an FBI headquarters three hours away in Maryland, a liberal state,” he said, per Maryland Matters. “But that has no bearing on what I’m about to say. We’re going to stop it.”