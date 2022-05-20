Trump pays $110,000 fine after being held in contempt by New York judge
Donald Trump has paid the $110,000 fine he was hit with after being held in contempt by a New York judge for failing to turn over documents to investigators.
The former president was held in contempt on 25 April after failing to comply with a subpoena that he hand over papers to investigators carrying out a civil financial investigation for the office of New York’s attorney general Letitia James.
The documents are related to Mr Trump’s personal finances and the financing of several of his namesake company’s properties.
More follows.
