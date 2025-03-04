The question that could be deleted from the next US census survey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. Census Bureau has sought permission to delete questions about gender identity from its monthly survey.

The agency submitted a request with the Office of Management and Budget on February 14 after President Donald Trump’s order stripping federal money from programs that “promote gender ideology”.

The agency, under the Trump administration, said the request was made to align with this order.

The survey in question is the Household Trends and Outlook Pulse Survey that gathers near real-time data about American life.

Issued on the first day of Trump’s second term in January, his order calls for the federal government to define sex as only male or female and for that to be reflected on official documents such as passports and through policies such as federal prison assignments.

The position conflicts with what the American Medical Association and other mainstream medical groups say: that extensive scientific research suggests sex and gender are better understood as a spectrum than by an either-or definition.

open image in gallery A protester is silhouetted against a trans pride flag during a pro-transgender rights protest in Seattle ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Trump has targeted transgender and non-binary people with a series of executive orders since he returned to office. Several civil rights groups have challenged the orders in court.

A federal judge in Seattle on Friday blocked most of Trump’s plan to pull federal funding from institutions that provide gender-affirming care for transgender youth, pending a final decision on the merits of the case.

The Census Bureau has had plans to ask questions about sexual identity and gender identity on the 2027 American Community Survey, the most comprehensive survey of American life.

Questions about sexual orientation and gender identity started being tested in August with trial questionnaires sent out to several hundred thousand households.

The Census Bureau on Monday didn’t respond to an emailed query asking about whether gender identity questions also would be deleted from the American Community Survey.

Separately, the Census Bureau has canceled the spring meeting of an advisory committee set up to provide guidance for the 2030 census, which will determine political power and federal spending in the next decade.

No reason was given for the cancelation. When asked why in an email, the Census Bureau said the emailed question had been forwarded to the Department of Commerce, which oversees the bureau.

“We will provide an update as more information becomes available,” the Census Bureau said in an email to committee members on Friday.