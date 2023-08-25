Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump is, according to jail records from his most recent arrest, 6’3” tall and 215 pounds. That combination of stats has raised eyebrows across social media, as it matches several notable celebrities with quite a different build to the former president, including iconic boxer Muhammad Ali.

On Thursday evening, the former president surrendered himself at Fulton County jail to be arrested following an indictment that charged Mr Trump and 18 co-defendants over their alleged efforts and conspiracy to overturn 2020 election results in Georgia.

Upon surrendering less than 24 hours before a deadline set by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Mr Trump was fingerprinted, processed, given a mug shot and booked. As part of his booking information, the ex-president also had to include details about his race, hair color, eye color, height and weight – which were said to have been self-reported.

Records listing Mr Trump as 6’3” and 215lbs drew questions on social media, as it was noted that his last known official weight - taken by his physician when he was still in the White House in 2019 - was reported to be 243lbs.

Should Mr Trump’s weight be accurate it would mean he lost 28lb in the last four years – which some people aren’t buying.

Former President Donald Trump looks on at the first tee prior to the start of day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club on August 13, 2023 (Getty Images)

Online and in news reports, several people compared Mr Trump’s booking information to notable athletes and celebrities who have the same, or very similar statistics. Using the comparisons, people accused Mr Trump of lying if he did self-report his weight.

Here are some of the people with the same weight and height.

Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali, one of the greatest professional boxers in the world, stood at 6’3” and weighed in at 215lbs when he fought Joe Frazier at Madison Square Garden in 1971, according to USA Today.

In a title fight at Madison Square Gardens, New York, Muhammad Ali goes down in the 15th round to a left hook from world heavyweight champion Joe Frazier who kept the title with an unanimous points win. (Getty)

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth, who played Thor in Marvel’s 2011 superhero movie, told the TODAY show in a 2013 interview that he weighed about 215lbs during the filming of the movie.

Hemsworth is 6’3” as well.

Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor’, 2011 (YouTube)

Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow, the quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, is one inch taller than Mr Trump at 6’4” but weighs 215lbs, according to the NHL.

Joe Burrow (Getty Images)

Derwin James

Derwin James, the safety for the Los Angeles Charges is 6’2” – one inch shorter than Mr Trump – but weighs 215lbs, according to ESPN.

Derwin James (Getty Images)

Roope Hintz

Roope Hintz, a forward for the Dallas Stars ice hockey team is exactly 6’3” and 215lbs, according to the NHL.

Roope Hintz (Getty Images)

Eric Gordon

Eric Gordon, a shooting guard for the basketball team the Phoenix Suns is also 6’3” and 215lbs, according to the NBA.

Eric Gordon #10 of the LA Clippers dribbles (Getty Images)

Alex Pietrangelo

Alex Pietrangelo, a defenceman for the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team is 6’3” and 215lbs, according to the NHL.