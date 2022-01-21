Donald Trump allies Rudy Giuliani and Michael Flynn will be stripped of their honorary degrees by the University of Rhode Island.

The move comes after the institution’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to uphold the honorary degree committees recommendation to revoke them.

Action was taken because university officials believe both men, who have supported Mr Trump’s false stolen election claims, “no longer represent the highest level of our values and standards.”

Mr Giuliani was awarded the Doctor of Laws Honoris Causa for his leadership after the 9/11 attacks in New York.

Mr Flynn, a 1981 graduate from the university and three star army general, had been awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters.

He served for a month as Mr Trump’s National Security Advisor before resigning in disgrace and pleading guilty to lying to the FBI over communications with the Russian ambassador, before being pardoned by the one-term president.

He has become a leading figure in the QAnon conspiracy theory movement, and even suggested that the US military consider a Myanmar-style coup.

“After reviewing the recommendation from the president, who endorsed the committee’s recommendation, the board voted to approve the revocation of these honorary degrees,” said trustees chairwoman Margo Cook.

“The Board of Trustees supports the university and its mission to uphold its values, especially its commitment to intellectual and ethical leadership and fostering an environment of diversity and respect.”

URI President Marc Parlange said he backed the board’s decision to take action.

“Based on the findings of the honorary degree committee, I made a recommendation to the Board of Trustees to revoke the honorary degrees of General Flynn and Mayor Giuliani, agreeing that they no longer represent the highest level of our values and standards that were evident when we first bestowed the degree,” he said.