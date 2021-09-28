Donald Trump has hit out at a former White House aide as her bombshell new book claims he was fixated with the shape of his penis and eased his rage by listening to show tunes.

The one-term president attacked Stephanie Grisham, his former White House press secretary and chief of staff to Melania Trump, who has made the amazing revelations in her tell-all book.

“Stephanie didn’t have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning,” Mr Trump said through spokesperson Liz Harrington, who unlike the former president has not been banned from Twitter.

“She became very angry and bitter after her break up and as time went on she was seldom relied upon, or even thought about.”

And Mr Trump, who was impeached a record two times, added: “She had big problems and we felt that she should work out those problems for herself. Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things.”

He also attacked “sleaze bag publishers” who “continue to report this very boring garbage.”

“We and the MAGA movement are totally used to it. And someday in the not too distant future we will have our voice back and be treated fairly by the press,” he finished.