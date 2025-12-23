Catholic bishops urge Trump to suspend immigration crackdown through the holidays

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Florida's Catholic bishops have urged U.S. President Donald Trump to suspend immigration enforcement activities until after the Christmas holidays, citing humanitarian concerns for affected families.

In a letter sent on Monday to Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the bishops wrote, "Such a pause would show a decent regard for the humanity of these families. Now is not the time to be callous toward the suffering caused by immigration enforcement."

Responding to the appeal, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson stated on Tuesday, "President Trump was elected based on his promise to the American people to deport criminal illegal aliens. And he’s keeping that promise."

A spokesperson for DeSantis offered no immediate comment.

Trump's administration has pursued an aggressive immigration campaign over the past year, leading to the apprehension and deportation of migrants described by the president as dangerous criminals.

Policy changes have included rescinding limitations on arrests near sensitive locations such as churches, hospitals, and schools, alongside the deployment of federal agents across the US to intensify these operations.

The appeal by the Florida bishops comes more than a month after the US Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a rare condemnation of the Trump administration immigration crackdown ( Getty Images )

Despite the administration's insistence on targeting criminals, government data indicates a rise in arrests of individuals whose only alleged offence is an immigration violation, a trend not seen in previous administrations. While public questioning of the crackdown is evident, the administration reportedly plans to expand its efforts in the new year.

This plea from the Florida bishops follows a rare condemnation of the Trump administration's immigration policies by the US Conference of Catholic Bishops over a month ago, which called for "meaningful immigration reform."

Pope Leo also decried the mistreatment of immigrants in October.