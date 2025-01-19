Watch live: Donald Trump speaks hosts victory rally at Washington DC ahead of presidential inauguration
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Warning: The following livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.
Watch live as Donald Trump hosts the “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” at Washington on Sunday (19 January), the day before his presidential inauguration.
President-elect Trump will take a victory lap at the campaign-style rally, which begins at 3 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena and is just one of the many events to celebrate the incoming administration.
It will also be Trump’s first major speech in Washington since he urged his supporters to march on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
The rally will feature performances from Kid Rock and The Village People, and speeches from the President-elect, Elon Musk, Megyn Kelly, and Vice President-elect JD Vance
The president-elect, Melania Trump, and their son, Barron Trump, arrived in the D.C. area on Saturday evening and traveled to Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia, to watch a fireworks display.
Earlier in the day, thousands of protesters marched to the Lincoln Memorial echoing the demonstrations of eight years ago when Trump first assumed office. While the numbers are smaller, protesters are keen to show they have not gone away.