Watch live view of the White House ahead of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration
Watch a live view of the White House ahead of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on Monday (20 January).
Freezing cold weather is gripping much of the northeastern U.S., so the inauguration ceremony later today has been moved inside to the Capitol’s rotunda. The last time this happened was at Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985.
Trump will take the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The ceremony begins at 12 p.m. ET.
In addition to the president-elect and vice president-elect, President Joe Biden will also attend.
Other notable attendees will include Trump and Vances’s families, congressional lawmakers, Supreme Court justices and key members of the upcoming administration.
Country music star Carrie Underwood will also attend to perform ‘America the Beautiful’ just before Trump takes the oath of office. Afterward, classical voclaist Christopher Macchio will sing the National Anthem.