Watch live: Donald Trump lays wreath at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of presidential inauguration
Watch live as Donald Trump lays a wreath at the Arlington National Cemetery on Sunday (19 January) ahead of presidential inauguration.
Trump will place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, before addressing a rally at the Capital One Arena.
The president-elect is also scheduled to attend a candlelight dinner this evening, where he is expected to give a speech.
Freezing cold weather is gripping much of the northeastern U.S., so the inauguration ceremony on Monday has been moved inside to the Capitol’s rotunda. The last time this happened was at Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985.
The president-elect, Melania Trump, and their son, Barron Trump, arrived in the D.C. area on Saturday evening and traveled to Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia, to watch a fireworks display.
Earlier in the day, thousands of protesters marched to the Lincoln Memorial echoing the demonstrations of eight years ago when Trump first assumed office. While the numbers are smaller, protesters are keen to show they have not gone away.