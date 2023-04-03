Jump to content

Watch live: View of Trump’s plane ahead of his expected arraignment

Holly Patrick
Monday 03 April 2023 10:14
Comments

Watch a live view Donald Trump's plane as he prepares to leave Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate, on Monday (3 April) ahead of the former president's expected court appearance.

The ex-president will become the first current or former US president to ever be arrested and charged with a crime on Tuesday.

Mr Trump is expected to leave the estate at around 12pm ET (4pm GMT) to head to Manhattan.

A post on his Truth Social platform read: “I will be leaving Mar-a-Lago on Monday at 12 noon, heading to Trump Tower in New York. On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way."

Mr Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday, 30 March, in a probe over hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

