Even Trump concerned by Kanye West acting ‘crazy’, report says

Former president confiding in friends that rapper needs ‘help’

Oliver O'Connell
New York
Monday 17 October 2022 16:34
Comments

Related Video: Kanye West claims George Floyd’s killer didn’t really have knee on his neck

Donald Trump, who once posed for photos with Kanye West at Trump Tower after the rapper embraced the then-president-elect and invited him to the White House while in office, is privately rebuking the artist’s recent public tirades against Jewish people, according to Rolling Stone.

The former president has reportedly confided in multiple people close to him that the rapper’s social media blasts, in which he said he planned to go “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE,” have led him to believe that West is acting too “crazy” and he should seek out professional “help”.

Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to Rolling Stone that the one-term president is intentionally avoiding commenting on the scandals that have erupted since the rapper began railing against the Jewish community.

Ohio pastor Darrell Scott also confided in the magazine about Mr Trump’s reaction to the ongoing fallout from West’s comments, noting in an interview that he spoke with the former president after West’s now-infamous interview with Tucker Carlson aired, during which he went after Trump’s Jewish son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

“Two minutes after the Tucker segment ended, I called up Trump and asked him, ‘So, what did you think?’” Mr Scott told Rolling Stone.

Recommended

“Interesting,” the twice-impeached president responded before Mr Scott relayed how he went on to add, “I will say this — he loves Trump!”

The two both laughed and Mr Scott said he joked that they should see how Mr Trump’s poll numbers were in the morning.

Broaching the topic of the rapper turning on Mr Kushner, Mr Scott says he told the former president that West “sure threw Jared under the bus,” to which Trump responded: “Well, these things happen sometimes.”

West’s antisemitism hit new heights over the weekend during an appearance on the show Drink Champs in which he continued to rant about Jewish people and dismissed charges of antisemitism claiming he is also Jewish “as the blood of Christ”.

He went on to say that Jewish people control the media and “owned the Black voice” — a common neo-Nazi trope.

West has said that his antisemitic posts online did not mean that he intended “harm” for Jewish people, but he remained steadfast in defending his remarks, telling Page Six that he was “happy to have crossed that line”.

The rapper was suspended from Twitter and Instagram for posting antisemitic content and has since announced he intends to buy rightwing social media app Parler.

