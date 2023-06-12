Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Karine Jean-Pierre holds the daily White House briefing while Donald Trump flies to Miami to face his arraignment.

On Monday 12 June, Karine Jean-Pierre is expected to address the political agenda of US President Joe Biden, who cancelled many of his daily events last-minute after it was announced he will undergo a root canal at the White House.

The president woke up experiencing more pain on Monday, and the decision was made to complete the procedure, the White House said.

The president said it was his lower right premolar (tooth 29) that hurt, according to a note from Dr O’Connor.

Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump was seen leaving his house in Bedminster to head to Miami ahead of his arraignment on 37 charges over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

Thirty-one counts relate to each document alleged in his possession, five counts relate to Mr Trump concealing them, and two counts related to false statements.