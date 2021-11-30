Former president Donald Trump has taken aim at Meghan Markle in a new interview, claiming the American actress has been “disrespectful” to the British royal family and insisting her husband, Prince Harry, has been “used horribly”.

Mr Trump makes the comments in a taped conversation with Nigel Farage, the British broadcaster and politician; it is scheduled to air Wednesday night on GB News, according to the Press Association.

Mr Trump says of Ms Markle, who married the Duke of Sussex in a lavish royal wedding in London in 2018, that he is “not a fan of hers”.

“I wasn’t from day one,” he says, according to PA. “I think Harry has been used horribly and I think someday he will regret it.”

The LA-raised actress and prince moved to America following their wedding amidst reports of riffs with the royal family.

“I think it’s ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen,” Mr Trump says. He reportedly describes the Queen as “a great woman, such a great person, a historic person”.

While president, Mr Trump visited the UK in 2019 and said of the royals: “The Queen and the entire royal family have been fantastic.

“The relationship with the United Kingdom is very strong.”

Mr Trump has previously described Ms Markle as “nasty” and, after she and Prince Harry announced their move to the United States, tweeted that “the US will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”.

In addition to his comments about Ms Markle and the royals, the interview is said to also include his thoughts on Boris Johnson, the presidential election, the 6 January Capitol riot, Black Lives Matter, the migrant crisis and the question of whether he will run again.