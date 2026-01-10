National Park goers told their pass could be ‘void’ if they cover up Trump’s face

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

National Park visitors who cover up President Donald Trump’s face on their 2026 entrance pass may face a fine at park entrances, according to a report.

Trump’s face is set to adorn the America the Beautiful parks pass, alongside an image of George Washington, starting January 1, in a move that has stirred controversy and drummed up legal challenges.

As some park-goers prepared to hide Trump’s face with a sticker or other covering, new “Void if Altered” rules have been implemented this year that could invalidate passes modified in such a manner, SFGate reported after obtaining a copy of the updated guidelines.

The Park Service’s pass policy has long stated that passes are invalid if the signature section of the card is changed. However, this year, visitors with stickers or other coverings on the front of their pass may face fines.

“Defacing the pass in any way, including writing on it or adding stickers or other coverings, is a form of altering the pass,” the policy reads, per SFGate. “Altering a pass can cover up important information and required security features necessary to prevent fraud.”

open image in gallery National Park visitors who cover up an image of President Donald Trump on their passes may face a fine, according to a report ( Department of Interior/via REUTERS )

The new policy states that National Park Service staff can make a judgment call on whether to accept an altered pass, assuming that the its security features, which include a mountain-shaped foil hologram, are still visible, according to the report.

Staff can also ask visitors to remove stickers or charge them for a day pass or a pass replacement.

The Department of the Interior, which the National Park Service falls under, acknowledged its new additions to the “Void if Altered” policy, but told SFGate the changes were made to clarify their existing policy.

“[The changes] provided additional clarification to help avoid confusion and support visitor interactions due to the volume of questions received from staff and visitors,” said Elizabeth Peace, a senior public affairs specialist with the Interior Department.

The change comes as some artists and small businesses were gearing up to sell stickers designed to cover the image on the front of the pass.

open image in gallery National Park employees say stickers on passes have previously never been a problem, according to reports ( AP )

The employee who shared the new guidelines with SFGate said they’d never had issues with the passes in the past – including ones with stickers across the front.

“I’ve personally accepted passes that people put stickers on because they just like stickers and it’s never been a problem,” they said. “If you buy a pass from REI, they have a little sticker on it that a lot of people don’t take off. We’ve accepted those and never had a problem.”

The employee also noted that enforcing sticker-free passes could slow down lines to enter parks.

The new park pass featuring Trump’s face also prompted a lawsuit to be filed in December. In the suit, the Center for Biological Diversity argued that the president’s face on the America the Beautiful pass violates federal law governing how pass artwork is chosen.