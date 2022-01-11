Trump news - live: Ex-president asks judge to halt NY AG investigation as Eric lashes out at Letitia James
Lawyers for former president Donald Trump and the Trump Organization asked a federal judge to bar New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ office from investigating them or order her to recuse herself from any investigation into the real estate company.
The twice-impeached ex-president sued Ms James last month in hopes of stopping a long-running probe into whether he or his company violated New York tax laws.
The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of New York, claims Ms James’ efforts “are in no way connected to legitimate law enforcement goals, but rather, are merely a thinly-veiled effort to publicly malign Trump and his associates”.
Meanwhile the one-term president’s middle son, Eric Trump, lashed out at Ms James, claiming that her probe was unconstitutional.
The younger trump made the incorrect statements during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News in which he claimed Ms James’s investigation into whether his family business violated New York tax laws is meant to keep his father from running for president in 2024 and amounts to “effectively handing” that election to President Joe Biden.
Meanwhile, US Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota has said he stands by his comments that Mr Trump lost the 2020 election, after Trump called his fellow Republican a “jerk” for his comments.
Mr Rounds said he was “disappointed but not surprised” by Mr Trump’s attack.
Trump asks court to prohibit New York Attorney General from investigating him
