Trump news - live: Capitol riot committee subpoenas ex-president’s speechwriter and Don Jr advisers
Follow the latest updates
Lawyers for former president Donald Trump and the Trump Organization asked a federal judge to bar New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ office from investigating them or order her to recuse herself from any investigation into the real estate company.
The twice-impeached ex-president sued Ms James last month in hopes of stopping a long-running probe into whether he or his company violated New York tax laws.
The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of New York, claims Ms James’ efforts “are in no way connected to legitimate law enforcement goals, but rather, are merely a thinly-veiled effort to publicly malign Trump and his associates”.
Meanwhile the one-term president’s middle son, Eric Trump, lashed out at Ms James, claiming that her probe was unconstitutional.
The younger trump made the incorrect statements during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News in which he claimed Ms James’s investigation into whether his family business violated New York tax laws is meant to keep his father from running for president in 2024 and amounts to “effectively handing” that election to President Joe Biden.
Meanwhile, US Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota has said he stands by his comments that Mr Trump lost the 2020 election, after Trump called his fellow Republican a “jerk” for his comments.
Mr Rounds said he was “disappointed but not surprised” by Mr Trump’s attack.
Follow live updates below
Donald Trump says GOP Rep Elise Stefanik could be president in 2028
Addressing a fundraiser event at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, former president Donald Trump praised representative Elise Stefanik and said she could be president in about six years.
“I want to congratulate Elise on her success. Man is she moving fast. That means at this rate she’ll be president in about six years,” Mr Trump said about the US representative for New York’s 21st congressional district.
“She’s always been a friend and people would say she’s upwardly mobile. She goes to Washington as a young beautiful woman who took over and all of a sudden she becomes a rocket ship, she’s the boss. She’s been a great boss, a strong boss,” he added.
The fundraiser with 200 attendees raised $3.2 million.
Mary Trump interview: From 2024 predictions to Donald’s psychological deterioration
ICYMI: Mary Trump, a former graduate instructor who has taught courses in trauma, psychopathology and developmental psychology and holds a PhD in clinical psychology, speaks to Andrew Feinberg.
Mary Trump interview: From 2024 predictions to Donald’s psychological deterioration
Mary Trump, a former graduate instructor who has taught courses in trauma, psychopathology and developmental psychology and holds a PhD in clinical psychology, speaks to Andrew Feinberg
Trump’s Arizona rally features long list of election deniers
ICYMI: The one-term president’s Arizona rally on Saturday will feature a long list of election deniers, including Kari Lake, who Mr Trump has endorsed for governor and who says she would not have certified Joe Biden’s victory if she had been in office.
Also taking part are Arizona Representatives, Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and Debbie Lesko, who who all objected to the certification of Mr Biden’s victory on January 6.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who says he has spent $25m trying to overturn Mr Trump’s defeat is also expected to attend.
Eric Trump lashes out at New York’s top prosecutor in unhinged Fox News rant
ICYMI: Trump Organization Executive Vice President Eric Trump lashed out at New York Attorney General Letitia James’s probe into his family’s eponymous business, claiming that it is unconstitutional for her office to file lawsuits against his father, twice-impeached former President Donald Trump.
Andrew Feinberg has more.
Eric Trump lashes out at New York’s top prosecutor in unhinged Fox News rant
Former president’s middle son is irate over New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into his family’s business
Trump asks court to prohibit New York Attorney General from investigating him
ICYMI: Lawyers for former president Donald Trump and his eponymous real estate company have asked a federal judge to bar New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ office from investigating them or order her to recuse herself from any investigation into the Trump Organization.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
Trump asks court to prohibit New York Attorney General from investigating him
Mr Trump claims Ms James’ long-running probe into his eponymous business is “in no way connected to legitimate law enforcement goals”
Georgia DA to announce in coming months whether Trump will face charges
A Georgia district attorney has claimed that a decision will soon be made over whether to bring charges against former President Donald Trump for his alleged pressuring of state officials to overturn the result of the 2020 Presidential election.
Tom Fenton has the story.
Georgia DA to announce in coming months whether Trump will face charges
Fulton County’s Fani Willis believes that a decision will be made in the first half of 2022
Trump hangs up during NPR interview, reporter says
Donald Trump could not get through his latest interview, with NPR journalist Steve Inskeep.
“For about six years I’ve been asking Donald Trump for an interview. It never happened until the former president came on the line today. Tomorrow on Morning Edition we’ll hear what he said, up to the moment that he hung up on me,” tweeted Inskeep on Tuesday.
Mary Trump’s lawyers defend fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump and aunt at court hearing
A New York state judge appeared sceptical of arguments made by lawyers for Donald Trump and his sister Maryanne Trump Barry in a bid to dismiss their niece Mary Trump’s lawsuit seeking damages and compensation for allegedly defrauding her out of millions of dollars in real estate interests from her late grandfather’s estate.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
Mary Trump’s lawyers defend fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump and aunt at hearing
Ms Trump is suing her uncle, former president Donald Trump, and her aunt, ex-federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry for allegedly defrauding her out of millions of dollars
Capitol riot committee subpoenas ex-Trump speechwriter and Donald Trump Jr advisers
The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has issued subpoenas for documents and testimony from two associates of Donald Trump Jr and a former White House speechwriter who reportedly helped draft former president Donald Trump’s speech on the day of the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
Capitol riot committee subpoenas ex-Trump speechwriter and Donald Trump Jr advisers
The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has issued subpoenas for documents and testimony from two associates of Donald Trump Jr and a former White House speechwriter who reportedly helped draft former president Donald Trump’s speech on the day of the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814.
Biden takes shot at Trump over voting rights
Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris gave a voting rights speech in Atlanta, Georgia, and slammed Republicans for blocking legislation to secure democracy.
“The goal of the former president and his allies is to disenfranchise anyone who votes against them. That is the kind of power you see in a totalitarian state – not in a democracy. Today, we call on Congress to act to defend your right to vote – and our democracy,” said Mr Biden on twitter.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies