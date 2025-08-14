As Newsom bashed Trump in LA auditorium Border Patrol swarmed outside and made arrest: ‘You poked the bear’
‘Donald Trump, you have poked the bear. We will punch back,’ the California governor said
As California Governor Gavin Newsom was verbally bashing President Donald Trump in a Los Angeles auditorium, Border Patrol agents swarmed outside and made at least one arrest.
News footage showed a group of agents in tactical gear as someone wearing handcuffs was escorted through the crowd.
Newsom acknowledged the law enforcement presence during a speech he was giving inside the venue, “Right outside, at this exact moment, dozens and dozens of ICE agents.”
"Donald Trump, you think it’s coincidental? Donald Trump’s minions, [border czar] Tom Homan, decided this was a location they’d advance,” the governor said. “Donald Trump, you have poked the bear. We will punch back."
U.S. Border Patrol Sector Commander Gregory Bovino told NBC4 Los Angeles while the agency was conducting immigration enforcement patrols, they detained one person, who he claimed was in the country illegally.
Bovino told Fox 11 Los Angeles right after the arrest, “We’re here making Los Angeles a safer place since we won’t have politicians that will do that, we do that ourselves.”
This is a developing story...
