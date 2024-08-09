Trump’s plane diverted over mechanical issue while flying to rally in Montana

Support truly

Former President Donald Trump’s plane was diverted while heading to a rally in Montana on Friday.

The Associated Press reported that the plane was diverted due to a mechanical issue but landed safely at Billings Logan International Airport. A staff member at the Billings airport confirmed the incident.

The former president was going to a rally in Bozeman, about 140 miles west of Billings, to support Tim Sheehy, a Republican Senate Candidate at a 10pm rally.

Donald Trump walks down the steps of his plane after the assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania ( Margo Martin )

Trump’s campaign confirmed that the ex-president had landed in a video on Truth Social around 5.30pm but it did not mention anything about the reported technical issues surrounding his arrival in the state.

“I just landed in a really beautiful place, Montana,” Trump said in the video. “So beautiful flying over and you just look down and that’s the way it’s supposed to be.

“We have a very high rating in Montana. We have a lot of popularity. I like them. They like me.” Trump continued the video message by stating his intentions to stop in different states over the weekend.

The Independent has emailed officials for the Billings International Airport for comment.

This is a developing story...