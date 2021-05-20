Nearly half of GOP voters indicate they’d vote for Trump in 2024 Republican primary, according to new poll

A new poll has revealed that nearly half of Republican voters would want Donald Trump to run for president again in the 2024 elections.

According to a poll by Morning Consult, a global data intelligence company, and Politico, nearly half of the GOP voters said that they would vote for Mr Trump in a hypothetical 2024 Republican primary. None of the other potential Republican leaders was this popular, the poll suggested.

The next popular Republican leader was former Vice President Mike Pence — who 13 per cent of the voters said they would prefer. And no one chose Representative Rick Scott (Florida) and Larry Hogan (Maryland Governor), both of whom received zero votes from Republican voters.

Morning Consult and Politico said the poll was conducted between 14 May-17 May among a sample of 1992 registered voters. “The interviews were conducted online and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of registered voters based on gender, educational attainment, age, race, and region.” They added that the results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Trump was the first choice for 48 per cent of the voters, the poll said. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had 7 per cent of the GOP voter support. And Donald Trump Jr was at 8 per cent.

Then there were the others: Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Nikki Haley (former governor of South Carolina), Senator Ted Cruz (Texas) and Senator Marco Rubio (Florida) at 4 per cent. Mike Pompeo (Former U.S. Secretary of State), in the imaginary Republican primary elections, would receive the support of just 1 per cent of the voters.

Meanwhile, Liz Cheney has not earned any favours from voters since her support of Donald Trump’s impeachment. In the 14 - 17 May Morning Consult poll, 53 per cent of Republican voters now hold unfavourable views of Ms Cheney.

She told the media last week that: “I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office.” Ms Cheney was removed from her leadership position as the chair of the House Republican Conference earlier.

In the poll, a mere 1 per cent said they would back her in a hypothetical 2024 Republican presidential primary.