Former Republican New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has condemned Donald Trump for his comments praising Vladimir Putin at the start of the Ukraine invasion.

The former president said the Russian leader was “genius" and "savvy" for starting the Ukraine war.

“Do we want to send admiring words to someone [Putin] who as we speak this morning is directing the slaughter of women and children in the Ukraine without any conscience?" Chris Christie asked during a New Hampshire speech on Monday.

“Words matter everybody. Words matter,” he continued. “Those words from people of our party who called him [Putin] ‘genius’ and ‘very savvy’ are being replayed over and over again in Russian television to justify and prop up a dictator who is sending his soldiers to slaughter in Ukraine."

Chris Christie was headlining the first ‘Politics and Eggs’ series in the 2024 election cycle at Saint Anselm College when making the remarks. “I think those remarks are dangerous. They’re not just wrong, they’re dangerous,” he said.

Trump later doubled down on his opinion of Putin, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, he said the Russian dictator was “smart.”