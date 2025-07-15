Trump ‘not done with Putin yet’ despite threat of Russian sanctions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has expressed disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but stated he is "not done" with him, in a BBC interview published on Tuesday. This follows Trump's announcement of new weapons for Ukraine and threats of sanctions against Russia.

"I'm disappointed in him (Putin), but I'm not done with him. But I'm disappointed in him," Trump told the BBC.

He added: "We'll have a great conversation. I'll say: 'That's good, I'll think we're close to getting it done,' and then he'll knock down a building in Kyiv."

Trump announced new weapons for Ukraine on Monday, and threatened sanctions on buyers of Russian exports unless a peace deal is agreed. This major policy shift is driven by frustration with Moscow's ongoing attacks on its neighbour.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House in Washington, D.C. ( REUTERS )

But Trump's threat of sanctions came with a 50-day grace period, a move that was welcomed by investors in Russia where the rouble recovered from earlier losses and stock markets rose.

Sitting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office on Monday, Trump told reporters he was disappointed in Russian President Vladimir Putin and that billions of dollars of U.S. weapons would go to Ukraine."

We're going to make top-of-the-line weapons, and they'll be sent to NATO," Trump said, adding that Washington's NATO allies would pay for them.

The weapons would include Patriot air defence missiles Ukraine has urgently sought."It's a full complement with the batteries," Trump said. "We're going to have some come very soon, within days... a couple of the countries that have Patriots are going to swap over and will replace the Patriots with the ones they have."

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.