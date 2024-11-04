Watch live: Donald Trump campaigns in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on eve of election
Warning: This live feed may contain misinformation that has not been independently verified.
Watch live as Donald Trump campaigns in Reading, Pennsylvania on the eve of the US presidential election (4 November).
Trump and his Democrat rival Kamala Harris are making their final pitches to voters on Monday, the last full day of campaigning before Election Day dawns.
Earlier today, Trump campaigned in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Reading, Pennsylvania.
He asked the Raleigh crowd if they were better off than they were four years ago, to which the crowd responded with a thunderous “no.”
“I've asked that question so many times, I’ve never had one hand go up for the other,” Trump said.
Harris will be joined by celebrities Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, Ricky Martin, and The Roots in Philadelphia this evening as Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera support her in Pittsburgh and Las Vegas.
