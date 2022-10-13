Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump has responded to being ordered to sit for a deposition in a libel case brought by a columnist who claims he raped her in a department store in the mid-1990s.

The former president issued a statement again denying that he had attacked E Jean Carroll in New York’s Bergdorf Goodman store in 1996, adding that “she’s not my type”.

Earlier on Wednesday a judge ruled that he must sit for a deposition in New York as part of a defamation case brought by Carroll after Mr Trump called her a liar following her original accusation, in 2019.

On Wednesday evening, in a statement posted on his Truth Social website, Mr Trump wrote: “This ‘Ms. Bergdorf Goodman’ case is a complete con job, and our legal system in this Country, but especially in New York State (just look at Peekaboo James) is a broken disgrace.”

He added: “I don’t know this woman, have no idea who she is ... She completely made up a story that I met her at the doors of this crowded New York City Department Store and, within minutes, ‘swooned’ her. It is a Hoax and a lie, just like all the other Hoaxes that have been played on me for the past seven years. And while I’m not supposed to say it, I will. This woman is not my type!”

