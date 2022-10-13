Trump responds to deposition order by denying he raped columnist, adding:’This woman is not my type’
Former president denies that he ‘swooned’ E Jean Carroll in 1996 – she is now suing him for defamation after he said she was ‘lying’ over attack
Donald Trump has responded to being ordered to sit for a deposition in a libel case brought by a columnist who claims he raped her in a department store in the mid-1990s.
The former president issued a statement again denying that he had attacked E Jean Carroll in New York’s Bergdorf Goodman store in 1996, adding that “she’s not my type”.
Earlier on Wednesday a judge ruled that he must sit for a deposition in New York as part of a defamation case brought by Carroll after Mr Trump called her a liar following her original accusation, in 2019.
On Wednesday evening, in a statement posted on his Truth Social website, Mr Trump wrote: “This ‘Ms. Bergdorf Goodman’ case is a complete con job, and our legal system in this Country, but especially in New York State (just look at Peekaboo James) is a broken disgrace.”
He added: “I don’t know this woman, have no idea who she is ... She completely made up a story that I met her at the doors of this crowded New York City Department Store and, within minutes, ‘swooned’ her. It is a Hoax and a lie, just like all the other Hoaxes that have been played on me for the past seven years. And while I’m not supposed to say it, I will. This woman is not my type!”
More follows ...
