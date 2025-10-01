New York rapper who joined Trump at campaign rally jailed for attempted murder

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A New York City rapper who joined Donald Trump during a presidential campaign rally last year has been sentenced to five years in jail after he admitted he used earnings from his music career to fuel gang violence in Brooklyn.

Sheff G, whose legal name is Michael Williams, also must serve five years of supervised release once he's freed under the terms of the sentence imposed Wednesday. He had agreed to the prison term after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors earlier this year. He pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder and a conspiracy charge.

“This defendant had talent and opportunity, but chose to use them to fuel violence instead of building a better future,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said after the sentencing.

The 27-year-old rapper, whose songs and videos have millions of YouTube views and Spotify streams, was among those arrested in connection with a long-term investigation into gang-related shootings in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. The allegations of violence against Sheff G had already been made public when he appeared with Trump onstage in May 2024.

More than 30 purported members of the 8 Trey Crips and the street gang’s affiliate, the 9 Ways gang, have been indicted. Twenty-three have pleaded guilty to various charges while seven cases are still pending.

Among those charged was Tegan Chambers, a rapper known as Sleepy Hallow who also appeared on stage with Trump and Sheff G during the May 23, 2024, rally in the Bronx. Chambers was sentenced last week to a year in jail following his guilty plea to a conspiracy count.

open image in gallery Sheff G, right, admitted using earnings from his music career to fuel gang violence in Brooklyn ( AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File )

A spokesman for Trump’s campaign was asked at the time about whether the campaign knew about the charges and whether it was the former president who sought the rappers’ support or the other way around.

“As Sheff G said: ‘They always whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures.’” campaign spokesman Steven Cheung responded.

Prosecutors have said Sheff G showered money and jewelry on gang members as they battled rivals in Brooklyn.

They say the rapper acted as a getaway driver on at least one occasion, chauffeuring three co-defendants to and from a 2021 shooting that targeted a rival but instead hit two bystanders. Sheff G even treated gang members to a lavish dinner at a Manhattan steakhouse to celebrate a 2020 shooting that killed a purported rival gang member and injured five others, according to prosecutors.

Surveillance videos, social media posts, text messages and more evidence document the criminal activities, and the two rappers also boasted about their misdeeds in their songs, Gonzalez’s office said.

Sheff G’s lawyer, Arthur Aidala, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Wednesday. He’s said previously that the plea deal was in the “best interest of everyone involved.”

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow were among the notable names Trump touted during his campaign stops as he worked to woo Black voters on his way to reclaiming the White House.