Donald Trump has been ridiculed on Twitter for blaming “wokeism” for Team USA’s unexpected defeat to Sweden in women’s football at Tokyo 2021.

The former US president told a rally crowd on Saturday that the loss of the team was because of so-called “wokeism”, and accused the side of being “warped” – or rather, of having an awareness of discrimination and prejudice in society.

"Wokeism makes you lose, ruins your mind, and ruins you as a person,” said the US president of his wild theory. “You become warped. You become demented.”

His suggestion that “wokeism” is damaging team USA could not be further from the truth; the country is currently among the leaders at this year’s Olympics – currently boasting seven gold medals, three silver and four bronze for a total of 14 medals. It is currently ranked second overall to Japan, which has eight gold medals.

“The US Women's Soccer team is a very good example of what's going on,” Mr Trump said. “Earlier this week they unexpectedly lost to Sweden, three-to-nothing, and Americans were happy about it.”

The women’s football side were seen as favourites going into the Olympics, but were defeated 3-0 by Sweden on Wednesday in their opening match. That loss was later followed by a 6-1 win over New Zealand, which could see them qualify to the knock-out stages.

The former president’s rallying against “wokeism” appeared to be aimed at Megan Rapinoe, the US women’s football co-captain and and outspoken campaigner on LGBT+ and Black rights. She also reportedly refused an invitation to the White House two years ago.

Mr Trump has often degraded women for criticising him, and hit out at those who refused his White House invitations. Neither did his administration work to further LGBT+ and Black rights, or those of other minority groups.

In the middle of the women’s football world cup in 2019, Mr Trump said Ms Rapinoe “should WIN first before she TALKS!”, after she refused to sing for the US national anthem to protest racism.

She told The Associated Press that the Olympics were an opportunity for athletes “to use that platform to the best of their ability to do the most good that they possibly can in the world, especially as all eyes are on Tokyo”.

On Twitter, a user wrote: “Trump is terrible at this real estate thing. He's been letting Megan Rapinoe live rent free in his head for years now.”

“[It’s] because the players, like Megan Rapinoe, don't kiss Trump's a**,” another wrote.