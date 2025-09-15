Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Trump suggests a TikTok deal with China has been made that will save the app

The trade meeting Monday between the U.S. and China went “VERY WELL,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Isabel Keane
in New York
Monday 15 September 2025 13:56 BST
Comments

President Donald Trump suggested Monday that a deal has been reached with China to keep TikTok up and running in the United States.

“The big Trade Meeting in Europe between The United States of America, and China, has gone VERY WELL! It will be concluding shortly,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “A deal was also reached on a ‘certain’ company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save. They will be very happy! I will be speaking to President Xi on Friday.”

This is a breaking news story...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in