Watch live: Donald Trump holds New Mexico rally on Halloween
Watch live as Donald Trump holds a New Mexico rally on Halloween.
In a bizarre stunt before his speech in Wisconsin yesterday (30 October), Trump posed in a garbage truck dressed as a sanitation worker.
This was an attempt to troll Kamala Harris and Joe Biden after the latter allegedly called MAGA voters “garbage” in anger over comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s already-notorious Madison Square Garden joke about Puerto Rico.
The Republican presidential candidate also vowed to “protect” women “whether the women like it or not” at a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.
The latest swing state polling puts Harris narrowly ahead in Wisconsin and Michigan.
