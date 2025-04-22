Police storm Trump Tower after person found on ‘elevated surface’ in building

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after police swarmed Trump Tower on Monday following reports of a disorderly person in the building owned by US president Donald Trump.

The unnamed man was reported to police after being spotted on an “elevated surface” inside the building, authorities said.

New York City Police responded to the call at around 4:30pm, sending a team to the skyscraper where Mr Trump has a penthouse. The tower also houses high-end private homes, restaurants, shops and a public viewing platform that is open to tourists.

open image in gallery Donald Trump attends a ‘Celebrity Apprentice' red carpet event at Trump Tower on 3 February 2015 in New York City ( Getty Images )

Press videos from the scene show security officials evacuating people from the atrium and police officers later exiting the building. The officers were wearing helmets and safety harnesses of the kind used by emergency responders who specialize in rescuing people from high places.

The NYPD’s emergency service unit took the person into custody without further incident, police said. It isn not immediately clear what charges the person might face and the incident remains under investigation, police said.

Trump Tower was constructed in 1983 after Mr Trump purchased the site just a few years prior. Until his presidency it was the de facto headquarters of the businessman, being the primary filming location of hit TV show The Apprentice (US), of which Mr Trump was the host.

In 2015, it also became the headquarters of his presidential campaign team, remaining there until his victory the following year.

It is located in midtown Manhattan, one of New York’s most affluent districts.

Over the years, the tower has been the scene of protests, bomb scares and the occasional stunt. In 2016, a person tried to scale the building and was able to reach the 21st floor before he was apprehended by police.