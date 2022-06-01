Man dies in fall from 16th floor of Trump Tower in Chicago

A man is dead after falling from the 16th floor of a Trump Tower building in downtown Chicago on Wednesday.

Paramedics were called to the scene of the apparent suicide around 11.46am, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The identity of the man, believed to be between 45 and 50, has not yet been released.

The man appeared to jump from the building, according to officials.

“He was pronounced on scene. Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results,” Chicago police told The Independent in a statement.

The Independent has reached out to the Chicago Fire Department for additional information.

The Cook County medical examiner will rule on the cause of death.

The 98-story hotel and condo tower sits overlooking the Chicago River.

The Independent has contacted the Trump Organization for comment.

In October of 2020, a man suspended himself from the top of the building for hours, threatening to cut himself loose until he could speak with then-president Trump.

The individual used a harness to climb up the building as an act of unspecified protest.

It took a team of firefighters and SWAT agents with the assistance of a Russian translator to get the 31-year-old down.