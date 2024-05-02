Watch live: Trump hush money trial continues as second gag order ruling due
Watch live as Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York resumes on Thursday, 2 May, at Manhattan Criminal Court.
Judge Juan Merchan is due to consider four more alleged violations of the former president's gag order after fining him $9,000 for nine breaches.
Mr Trump was warned he could face “incarceratory punishment” if he continued bad-mouthing key participants.
He used Wednesday’s recess to hit the campaign trail in Wisconsin and Michigan, delivering a familiar onslaught of insults, grievances, half-truths, and apocalyptic forecasts.
Thursday's proceedings come after the court has heard key testimony from Gary Farro, the banker for former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, explaining how the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels to cover up the alleged extramarital affair with Mr Trump was funded.
Keith Davidson, the ex-lawyer for Ms Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal who negotiated the sale of their stories to guarantee their silence, which became urgent in October 2016 after the Access Hollywood tape was released, has also testified.
