Trump’s Truth Social mocked as logo identical to little-known British company
‘Nothing Trump does is original. Nothing’
Twitter has become ‘very boring’, says Trump
Donald Trump has been mocked online after Truth Social – his highly-anticipated social media network – was launched with a logo not dissimilar to that of a small British start-up.
Both logos use block-style shapes that form the letter “T” – making Truth Social a target of dozens of comments and comparisons with the logo for the British firm, called Trailar.
It came not longer after Truth Social became available on Apple’s App Store on Sunday night, with demand reportedly high enough to see some users put on a waiting list.
“HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA,” wrote one Twitter user who made the comparison between Truth Social and Trailar.
“One of these is the icon for Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ site the other is the icon for a British ‘Fleet Telematics & Fuel Efficiency’ company that has used it since at least 2019”.
That came along with screenshots of both logos, allowing social media users to guess which belonged to the British tech firm and which was Truth Social – who launched the new design on Sunday.
Another tweeted: “Wonder how long it will take Trailer to sue Truth Social for trademark infringement?”
The British company – which manufacturers solar power technology for transport – has yet to reply to those asking about the Truth Social logo. The Independent has approached the firm for comment.
Many Twitter users also pointed out that Mr Trump’s new social media network appeared to have taken many elements from Twitter, who it aspires to rival.
The website permanently banned the former president in January 2021 for election disinformation and subsequent rioting on the US Capitol that followed his claims of election “fraud”.
“Wait until you see how Truth Social is just a straight-up ripoff of Twitter,” one user argued. “Nothing Trump does is original. Nothing,” another wrote.
Mr Trump was similarly ridiculed in the past after his administration unveiled a logo for the US Space Force, a new wing of the US military, that was similar to the logo used in the Star Trek series.
Truth Social has meanwhile been billed as an alternative to popular social media networks and a safe space for pro-Trump Republicans and Trump supporters.
Former Republican congressman Devin Nunes is in charge of the app and its parent company TRUTH Media. He has reportedly said the new social network will be “fully functional” in the US by March.
