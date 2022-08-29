Trump defends Truth Social amid reports of financial chaos

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has to appeared hit-back at reports of financial trouble at Truth Social and claimed that his burgeoning social media site is doing “550 per cent” better since the FBI search on Mar-a-Lago.

“The Fake News Media is devastated at how well TRUTH is doing so, quite on cue, they are working overtime to criticize and demean it,” the former president posted on his Truth Social account on Monday.

“Actually, many of the big guns in Washington, D.C., are fighting to stop the TRUTH but, they won’t be successful,” he continued. “They are going after the outside financial company, and virtually anybody that walks and breaths, but that won’t do it.”

His statement comes amid reports, first aired by Fox Business, that Truth Social’s parent company owes more than $1m in payments to its web server and internet infrastructure company, RightForge.

More follows