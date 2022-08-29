Trump defends Truth Social amid reports of financial chaos
Internet company reportedly owed more than $1m
Donald Trump has to appeared hit-back at reports of financial trouble at Truth Social and claimed that his burgeoning social media site is doing “550 per cent” better since the FBI search on Mar-a-Lago.
“The Fake News Media is devastated at how well TRUTH is doing so, quite on cue, they are working overtime to criticize and demean it,” the former president posted on his Truth Social account on Monday.
“Actually, many of the big guns in Washington, D.C., are fighting to stop the TRUTH but, they won’t be successful,” he continued. “They are going after the outside financial company, and virtually anybody that walks and breaths, but that won’t do it.”
His statement comes amid reports, first aired by Fox Business, that Truth Social’s parent company owes more than $1m in payments to its web server and internet infrastructure company, RightForge.
More follows
