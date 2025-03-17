Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump’s explanation for failing to end Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours as promised

President Donald Trump was asked about the vow he repeatedly made on the campaign trail

Michelle L. Price
Monday 17 March 2025 10:16 GMT
President Donald Trump says he was ‘being a little bit sarcastic’ when he repeatedly claimed he would have the war solved within 24 hours
President Donald Trump says he was ‘being a little bit sarcastic’ when he repeatedly claimed he would have the war solved within 24 hours (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump says he was “being a little bit sarcastic” when he repeatedly claimed on the campaign trail he would have the Russia-Ukraine war solved within 24 hours.

Trump made the rare admission when was asked about the vow he repeatedly made as a candidate - as his administration continues to try to broker a solution almost 60 days into his second term.

“Well, I was being a little bit sarcastic when I said that,” Trump said in a preview of an interview for the Full Measure television program, before it was due to air on Sunday.

“What I really mean is I’d like to get it settled and, I’ll, I think, I think I’ll be successful.”

Trump said at a CNN town hall in May 2023: “They’re dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I’ll have that done — I’ll have that done in 24 hours.”

Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky met in the Oval Office in February
Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky met in the Oval Office in February (AFP via Getty Images)

Again, during his September debate with then-Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump said: “That is a war that’s dying to be settled. I will get it settled before I even become president.”

“If I win, when I’m president-elect, and what I’ll do is I’ll speak to one, I’ll speak to the other. I’ll get them together.”

The Republican, who has a long record of making exaggerated claims, repeated the claim frequently on the campaign trail.

His special envoy, Steve Witkoff, was in Moscow this week for talks on a U.S. proposed ceasefire, which Ukraine has accepted.

In the interview, Trump was also asked what the plan would be if Putin does not agree to a ceasefire to the war he started three years ago.

“Bad news for this world because so many people are dying,” Trump said.

“But I think, I think he’s going to agree. I really do. I think I know him pretty well and I think he’s going to agree.”

