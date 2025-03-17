Trump’s explanation for failing to end Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours as promised
President Donald Trump was asked about the vow he repeatedly made on the campaign trail
President Donald Trump says he was “being a little bit sarcastic” when he repeatedly claimed on the campaign trail he would have the Russia-Ukraine war solved within 24 hours.
Trump made the rare admission when was asked about the vow he repeatedly made as a candidate - as his administration continues to try to broker a solution almost 60 days into his second term.
“Well, I was being a little bit sarcastic when I said that,” Trump said in a preview of an interview for the Full Measure television program, before it was due to air on Sunday.
“What I really mean is I’d like to get it settled and, I’ll, I think, I think I’ll be successful.”
Trump said at a CNN town hall in May 2023: “They’re dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I’ll have that done — I’ll have that done in 24 hours.”
Again, during his September debate with then-Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump said: “That is a war that’s dying to be settled. I will get it settled before I even become president.”
“If I win, when I’m president-elect, and what I’ll do is I’ll speak to one, I’ll speak to the other. I’ll get them together.”
The Republican, who has a long record of making exaggerated claims, repeated the claim frequently on the campaign trail.
His special envoy, Steve Witkoff, was in Moscow this week for talks on a U.S. proposed ceasefire, which Ukraine has accepted.
In the interview, Trump was also asked what the plan would be if Putin does not agree to a ceasefire to the war he started three years ago.
“Bad news for this world because so many people are dying,” Trump said.
“But I think, I think he’s going to agree. I really do. I think I know him pretty well and I think he’s going to agree.”
