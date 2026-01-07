Trump says Venezuela is ‘turning over’ up to 50m barrels of oil as US threatens Greenland next: Live updates
Meanwhile, the Trump administration said it was considering using the military to acquire Greenland
President Donald Trump has announced that Venezuela is “turning over” millions of barrels of oil.
“I am pleased to announce that the Interim Authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels of High Quality, Sanctioned Oil, to the United States of America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday evening.
The president said the oil will be sold, and he will control the money from the sale “to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States.”
Also Tuesday, the Trump administration said it was considering using the military to acquire Greenland, days after completing a covert operation to capture Venezuela’s now-deposed President Nicolás Maduro.
Greenland, a mineral-rich Arctic island, is a self-governing territory of Denmark. Several major European nations said in a joint statement Tuesday: "Only Denmark and Greenland can decide on matters concerning their relations.”
Trump told reporters last Sunday Greenland is “so strategic right now,” adding the territory “is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place.”
Over the weekend, the U.S. captured Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in Caracas. They both subsequently pleaded not guilty to drug and weapons charges.
How first photos of American military operation in Venezuela were captures?
Mariana Camargo, 21, dashed through the streets of eastern Caracas when explosions erupted at night in Venezuela’s capital.
It was around 2am when blasts boomed in the background and Associated Press photographer Matías Delacroix ran onto the street, snapping what would become one of the first images of the American military operation in Venezuela.
“A woman arrived in a big truck and screeched to a stop and said, ‘Kids, what are you doing here? Go home, they’re bombing!’” Camargo recalled. “There were nine of us, and we started to run.”
The photo shows Camargo in a white shirt and jeans, sprinting through the street with fear and urgency on her face, while her friends ran behind her.
Delacroix said it was the emotion in her expression that drew his attention. Minutes earlier, he had awoken to the rumbling sound of American strikes, grabbed his camera, and ran toward the explosions while Camargo ran in the opposite direction.
“What caught my attention was how you were running, with your cellphone and clearly scared,” Delacroix later told Camargo. “I have photos of your friend behind you, but yours expressed the most of what was happening.”
Cuba identifies 32 men killed in American operation in Venezuela
The Cuban government has identified the 32 officers who were killed in the operation to capture Nicolas Maduro.
In a post on X, the government called the men as "victims of a new criminal act of aggression and state terrorism" by the U.S.
Among the deceased are colonels, lieutenants, majors and captains, as well as some reserve soldiers, ranging in age from 26 to 60.
It released the pictures, names and ranks of all 32 members.
The Cubans were present in the South American nation as part of agreements between the two countries. The areas of cooperation range from security to energy, with the sale of subsidised oil to the island since 2000.
However, the extent of military or advisory exchanges has rarely been reported.
Mark Kelly calls Trump's threats to acquire Greenland 'dumb'
Senator Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat, has called the Trump administration’s threats to acquire Greenland “dumb.”
“Americans are struggling to pay bills and what is the President of the United States worried about? Taking over Greenland,” Kelly wrote on X Tuesday.
Earlier Tuesday, the White House said it was weighing options to acquire Greenland, including the use of the military.
Kelly, along with other former service members and intelligence officials in Congress, was targeted by Trump after releasing a video urging the military to defy illegal orders.
Tulsi Gabbard, who was once against U.S. intervention in Venezuela, congratulated the 'flawless' capture of Maduro
Tulsi Gabbard, who was once against U.S. intervention in Venezuela, congratulated the “flawless” capture of now-deposed President Nicolás Maduro.
The national intelligence director wrote on X Tuesday, “President Trump promised the American people he would secure our borders, confront narcoterrorism, dangerous drug cartels, and drug traffickers.
“Kudos to our servicemen and women and intelligence operators for their flawless execution of President Trump’s order to deliver on his promise thru Operation Absolute Resolve.”
In a resurfaced X post from 2019, Gabbard wrote, “The United States needs to stay out of Venezuela.”
Republican says taking Greenland by force 'would degrade both our national security'
Senator Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, has said taking Greenland by force “would degrade both our national security and our international relationships.”
The White House has said it was considering using the military to acquire Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark.
Mike Johnson says he doesn't think military action in Greenland is 'appropriate'
When asked whether he would be comfortable using military action to seize Greenland, House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters Tuesday, “No, I don’t think that’s appropriate.”
U.S. estimates about 75 people were killed in Venezuela raid: report
The U.S. government estimates about 75 people were killed in the military raid in Venezuela that led to the capture of now-deposed President Nicolás Maduro, officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.
