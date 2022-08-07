Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump says White House doctor ‘loved’ looking at his ‘strong’ body

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) was the chief medical officer to President Trump before he entered politics himself

Sheila Flynn
Sunday 07 August 2022 16:11
Comments
Donald Trump claims his White House doctor 'loved' looking at his body

Former President Donald J. Trump raised eyebrows when he singled out his former White House physician - now a Texas congressman - and claimed the doctor had “loved” looking at his body.

Speaking Saturday night at CPAC in Dallas, Trump pointed to Ronny Jackson and said: “He was an admiral, a doctor, and now he’s a congressman.

“I said, ‘Which is best, if you had your choice?’ He sort of indicated doctor, because he loved looking at my body,” Trump said. “It was so strong.”

He continued; “He said I’m the healthiest president that’s ever lived. I was the healthiest. I said, ‘I like this guy.’”

Mr Jackson, 55, is a retired United States Navy rear admiral who in 2019 was appointed by Trump as chief medical advisor, a newly created Executive Office position. The doctor stepped down in December 2019 and days later filed to run for Congress in Texas’ 13th congressional district, which includes most of the Texas Panhandle.

Recommended

He was elected to office the following year and is currently serving in Congress as a staunch conservative and Trump supporter.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in