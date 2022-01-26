The Trump family has said that “legal action will be taken” against a cryptocurrency using their name.

Eric Trump made the threat on Monday afternoon, tweeting: “Fraud Alert: It has come to our attention that someone is promoting a crypto currency called “TrumpCoin” (Symbol “TRUMP.”) This has NOTHING to do with our family, we do not authorize the use and we are in no way affiliated with this group. Legal action will be taken.”

A Twitter account appearing to be operated by those behind the cryptocurrency responded to Mr Trump with a screenshot from the TrumpCoin website stating that it’s “not owned, operated, endorsed by, or otherwise affiliated with Donald J Trump, The Trump Organization ... or any of his affiliates”.

“Use of the name and likeness of any candidate or officeholder is not an endorsement and IN NO WAY indicates any authorization by, affiliation with, the direction from, or endorsement by that person of any kind,” the site adds.

“We could be the currency of TruthSocial,” the Twitter account for TrumpCoin added, referencing Donald Trump’s not yet launched social media platform.

TrumpCoin is an alternative cryptocurrency, otherwise known as an altcoin or memecoin, which usually are created around a theme, such as the former president, but doesn’t have any real use, Mashable reported.

According to the TrumpCoin website, the cryptocurrency was launched in February 2016. Mr Trump officially received the Republican nomination on 19 July 2016 and later won the election on 8 November of that year.

