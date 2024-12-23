Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A TSA agent made a surprising discovery while checking a suspicious bag at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

A woman traveling from Los Angeles to Philadelphia reportedly had 82 consumer-grade fireworks, three knives, two replica firearms and a canister of pepper spray. An officer made the discovery on December 15 around 10pm after seeing multiple prohibited items on the X-ray machine.

An agent later opened the bag in front of the woman and located the items. A press release stated the agent was “shocked” upon making the discovery.

The TSA officer then notified police who responded to the security checkpoint and interviewed the passenger. A bomb squad also responded and confiscated the fireworks.

“The sheer number of prohibited items discovered in a single carry-on bag is extremely concerning,” LAX TSA Federal Security Director Jason Pantages said in a written statement.

“This traveler should have followed TSA’s tried and true advice - unpack your bag before you pack it to ensure you don’t bring any prohibited items to the security checkpoint.

Prohibited items found in woman’s bag at Los Angeles International Airport ( Transportation Security Administration )

“We are in the midst of the holiday travel season when security checkpoints will be busy everywhere. Let this incident serve as a reminder to all travelers to double-check the contents of your bag prior to coming to the airport.”

Officials did not clarify if the passenger was arrested or barred from boarding her flight.

An expected 7.85m people in the US will be flying over the holidays, according to the AAA.

TSA wants to remind the general public that fireworks are never allowed on board an aircraft in carry-on or checked luggage. Knives and replica firearms should travel in checked baggage.

One four-ounce container of pepper spray can travel in checked baggage as long as it has a safety mechanism to prevent accidental discharge. Self-defense sprays containing more than two percent by mass of tear gas are prohibited in checked baggage. Some airlines do not allow for transport of pepper spray, so travelers are encouraged to contact their individual airline, according to the agency.