A woman has shared her airport security encounter after being asked to take off her wig by TSA, which she seemed to find in good humour.

On 7 May, the woman, whose name is Brinta, uploaded a video to her Instagram account, where she goes by the username @blaquechica954, revealing how how following the law left her feeling a little exposed.

The post is titled “When TSA stops you from being fabulous”. In the clip, a TSA agent asks Brinta to remove her hat while going through airport security at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida. As it becomes clear in the video, her wig is sewn underneath the baseball cap she’s sporting.

The caption continued, “TSA: You have to remove the hat. Me: are you serious? No, you can’t be! TSA: Yes, I have to check underneath the hat. Me: But, it's a wig.”

Brinta shared the details of the wig at the bottom of the post, which was created by Wig Caps by Tasha.

Social media users celebrated Brinta laughing through the encounter.

“its the Confidence and ability to laugh at yourself for me,” Eclass1804 commented.

“I legit could not stop laughing! I was not expecting that. You were a trooper and you put a smile on everyone’s faces,” Angelaalexisxo said.

Tasha Smith, CEO of the wig company, expressed her gratitude for the traffic to her store after the video went viral, and has since been inundated with orders. According to her Instagram page, the business’ operations are based in Pompano Beach in Florida. She has shared many examples of her wares on her page.

She wrote in the caption of the video that she reposted, “Sis was feeling herself and forget that you can NOT be CAPPIN coming through TSA...Well, I’m so grateful that she did.”

Alongside the owner of the business behind the wig, it also caught the eye of rapper Snoop Dogg, who captioned it “all head, no cap.”

It was also was posted to the TikTok account @overtime and has garnered more than 4 million likes since being posted on 11 May.

TSA regulations require all headgear to be removed while going through preflight security. It has exceptions for religious wear, such as turbans, however one might need to do an alternative screening before boarding.

