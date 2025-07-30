Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Tsunami alerts issued for Hawaii and Alaska after massive earthquake off Russia

The earliest waves from a potential tsunami would arrive in Hawaii around 7:17pm Hawaii Standard Time

Graig Graziosi
in Washington, D.C.
Wednesday 30 July 2025 01:59 BST
Comments
Related video: 8.7 earthquake near Russia

Tsunami alerts has been issued for Hawaii, California and Alaska following a magnitude 8.7 earthquake off near Russia.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that the earthquake hit just before 1:30pm Hawaii Standard Time near the east coast of Kamchatka.

Officials are watching for signs that a tsunami may be developing. While Hawaii and the California coastline was put on a tsunami watch, parts of Alaska have been put on a tsunami advisory.

The earthquake was initially reported as a magnitude 8.0, but the US Geological Survey upgraded the earthquake to an 8.7.

A tsunami watch is issued when there is a potential for a tsunami to develop. That alert can be upgraded to an advisory if monitors have reason to believe that the waves generated by a potential tsunami are likely to be dangerous.

Tsunami alerts have been issued for parts of Hawaii, Alaska, California and in Japan, and Russia, after an 8.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Russia on July 29, 2025
Tsunami alerts have been issued for parts of Hawaii, Alaska, California and in Japan, and Russia, after an 8.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Russia on July 29, 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)
Recommended

A tsunami warning is issued when widespread water inundation or significant coastal flooding is expected from a confirmed tsunami.

According to the center, if waves did hit Hawaii, the earliest would arrive around 7:17pm HST.

The Oahu Department of Emergency Management shared a post on social media alerting locals to the potential tsunami.

“A tsunami threat is being evaluated. Please stay tuned to local TV/radio,” the post says.

Anyone living in or visiting Hawaii that wants to know if they’re in an evacuation zone can find that information at honlulu.gov/tsunamievac.

Outside of the U.S., Japan has also issued a tsunami advisory following the earthquake. Japanese meteorological officials believe a potential tsunami could inundate parts of the coastline up to a yard, according to CBS News.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in