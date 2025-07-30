Tsunami alerts issued for Hawaii and Alaska after massive earthquake off Russia
The earliest waves from a potential tsunami would arrive in Hawaii around 7:17pm Hawaii Standard Time
Tsunami alerts has been issued for Hawaii, California and Alaska following a magnitude 8.7 earthquake off near Russia.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that the earthquake hit just before 1:30pm Hawaii Standard Time near the east coast of Kamchatka.
Officials are watching for signs that a tsunami may be developing. While Hawaii and the California coastline was put on a tsunami watch, parts of Alaska have been put on a tsunami advisory.
The earthquake was initially reported as a magnitude 8.0, but the US Geological Survey upgraded the earthquake to an 8.7.
A tsunami watch is issued when there is a potential for a tsunami to develop. That alert can be upgraded to an advisory if monitors have reason to believe that the waves generated by a potential tsunami are likely to be dangerous.
A tsunami warning is issued when widespread water inundation or significant coastal flooding is expected from a confirmed tsunami.
According to the center, if waves did hit Hawaii, the earliest would arrive around 7:17pm HST.
The Oahu Department of Emergency Management shared a post on social media alerting locals to the potential tsunami.
“A tsunami threat is being evaluated. Please stay tuned to local TV/radio,” the post says.
Anyone living in or visiting Hawaii that wants to know if they’re in an evacuation zone can find that information at honlulu.gov/tsunamievac.
Outside of the U.S., Japan has also issued a tsunami advisory following the earthquake. Japanese meteorological officials believe a potential tsunami could inundate parts of the coastline up to a yard, according to CBS News.
