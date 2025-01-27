‘Unprecedented’ TB outbreak recorded in Kansas with nearly 70 cases recorded

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An unprecedented wave of tuberculosis infections has struck the state of Kansas as nearly 70 cases have been recorded, say officials.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced 67 active outbreak cases and 79 latent infections in Kansas City, Kansas, as of Friday since 2024. The majority of cases were declared to have broken out in Wyandotte County and Johnson County, just west and southwest of the metro area.

KDHE Deputy Secretary Ashley Goss told the Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee Tuesday: “Currently, Kansas has the largest outbreak that they’ve ever had in history.”

But despite this, officials stated that the outbreak had a very low risk to the general public and surrounding counties.

In September 2023, a CDC report revealed that an outbreak of multidrug-resistant (MDR) TB had driven up cases from 2019–2021 when recorded cases were between 37– 43 – a number that increased to 52 in 2022. Thirteen people in four low-income households in Kansas were said to have contracted the anti-biotic resistant disease.

TB is an infectious disease caused by a bacterium that typically strikes the lungs but can also hinder other parts of the body. It is spread through the area, when a person with an active infection coughs, speaks, or sings.

Two strains of the infection exist, namely an active infection which can cause nausea and is contagious, and a latent infection which is the opposite of the former: non-contagious and does not cause sickness.

open image in gallery Public health officials announced 67 active outbreak cases and 79 latent infections in Kansas City, Kansas, as of Friday since 2024 ( Getty/iStock )

People cannot catch the disease through kissing, shaking hands, sharing food, drink, or toothbrushes, or through sharing bedding or the same toilet in a household.

If a person catches TB, it can be treated with antibiotics and shortly after starting treatment, the active infection will no longer be infectious to others.

What are the symptoms of Tuberculosis?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an active TB case can present in the lungs through symptoms such as:

A bad cough that persists for 3 weeks or longer

Chest pain

Coughing up blood or sputum (phlegm) from deep inside the lungs

Other associated symptoms of active TB disease are:

Weakness or fatigue

Weight loss

No appetite

Chills

Fever

Sweating at night

Symptoms of active TB disease in other parts of the body depend on the area affected:

If in the lymph nodes, it may cause a firm red or purple swelling under the skin

If the kidney, may cause blood in the urine.

TB meningitis (the brain) can cause headaches or confusion

Of the spine, may cause back pain

Of the larynx, may cause hoarseness

KDHE advised that local health departments were working with each TB patient to identify possible close contacts who may also have contracted the disease.

They are conducting TB testing at no cost.

Any patients who test positive will receive further screening to determine whether their case is active or latent.

Uninsured people as well as those whose health insurance does not cover it, will receive free treatment, said KDHE.

Medical officials will continue to monitor patients to “help them stay on course”, said the department.