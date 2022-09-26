Tucker Carlson under fire for speaking at Hells Angels president’s funeral
The Fox News host said Joe Biden should be repeating the biker gang leader’s motto ‘every single morning’
Related video: Tucker Carlson suggests sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Fox News host Tucker Carlson has come under fire for speaking at a funeral for the longtime president of the Hells Angels motorcycle club, Ralph "Sonny" Barger.
Mr Carlson stepped out from behind his anchor desk to help send off Barger on Saturday.
“Stand tall, stay loyal, remain free and always value honor,” he told the assembled bikers at the funeral, citing what he described as Mr Barger's personal motto. "Is there a phrase that sums up more perfectly what I want to be, what I aspire to be, and the kind of man I respect?”
The Fox News host did not resist the chance to include politics in his address, saying that Joe Biden "should be saying" Barger's motto "every single morning as he salutes the flag."
Barger died from throat cancer at the age of 83, and had been riding with the Hells Angels since 1957, according to The Guardian.
The Hells Angels have been linked by the US Department of Justice to organised crime.
The Justice Department wrote in a previous study that Barger that while he “describe[d] the organisation as ‘a bunch of fun-loving guys who just ride motorcycles’ … research data show that the Hells Angels are involved in murder; the manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamine; the distribution of cocaine, heroin, and marijuana; the purchase and sale of firearms; and other criminal activities.”
While it may seem strange that a former bow-tie wearing media figure who married into the Swanson family fortune and attended a private school in Rhode Island would speak at the funeral of the head of an outlaw biker gang, Mr Carlson is not the only rich right-winger with fans in the biker community.
Former President Donald Trump has also found fans among bikers, which coalesced into a group called "Bikers for Trump." The bikers are currently pushing for Mr Trump to run for the presidency again in 2024.
Mr Carlson faced some criticism online for speaking at an event held by the notorious biker gang and holding up its former leader as a role model.
"This is who Tucker thinks are real patriots," podcaster and self-described democracy advocate Fred Wellman said on Twitter alongside photos of Mr Carlson hanging out with bikers.
Another user wrote that "it's only a matter of time before Tucker Carlson tells the Hells Angels to 'stand back and stand by,' referencing Mr Trump's message to the Proud Boys, a far right-wing street gang, during a 2020 presidential debate.
The USA Singers, a group that says it makes "resistance music," called Mr Carlson a "silver-spooned jelly-armed frozen chickens*** elitist prep schooled lilly-livered fascist Putin propaganda puppet" and said it was "surprising the Hells Angels would lower themselves like that."
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies