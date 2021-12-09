Tucker Carlson guest compares being transgender to marrying a cat

A conservative radio journalist and Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson have both been condemned for calling transgender people “Satanic”.

Jason Whitlock, who hosts a show for Blaze TV, told Carlson on Wednesday that transgender people wanted to “marry a cat” and were “Satanic”.

He argued that transgender people were a part of a “coalition that has been built of criminals”, and incorrectly suggested that LGBT+ rights were being pushed by so-called “global elites”.

“There is a coalition that has been built of criminals, the mentally unstable, and just bitter people who are being used and funded to short America, to sell out America,” Whitlock told Carlson.

“The global elites are using these people to promote anarchy in this country and to destroy this country.”

Whitlock went on to argue that Karl Marx – who died in 1883 – would be applauding transgender rights.

Carlson, who said transgender people “seem to be particularly hostile to Christianity,” asked Whitlock: “What do you think that’s about?”

The radio journalist responded by saying: “Whatever desire you have. If you want to marry a cat. If you think you were born a biological man but you’re really a woman. If you think you’re a dog, whatever your desire, they want to normalise. It’s a do-what-thou-wilt.”

“It’s a satanic philosophy,” Whitlock claimed. “You have to remove Christianity to impose and install that. It’s classic Marxism. And Karl Marx is just sittin’ around applauding the work that’s being done right here in this country.”

Whitlock’s remarks were not well received on Twitter, where one person wrote in an expletive-filled tweet, that “Trans people are made in the image of God and are beautiful.”

“Dude is an utter fool,” another wrote on Twitter of the Blaze TV host. “Just trying to monetise himself after his several failed attempts to make it. And he used to be a decent read. Now he’s just a babbling maroon.”

Whitlock’s remarks about transgender people come amid increasingly hostile rhetoric on the American right against LGBT+ people, and those who are transgender.

The Human Rights Campaign group say 2021 has been a record year for anti-transgender violence in the US, with as many as 50 transgender or gender non-conforming people killed this year.

As reported by Mediaite, Whitlock has frequently appeared on Carlson’s Fox News show and in October controversially said former US president Barack Obama “rejects the white side of his family.”