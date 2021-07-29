Tucker Carlson escalates feud against Anthony Fauci by claiming he ‘created’ Covid

Tucker Carlson on Wednesday escalated his feud with Dr Anthony Fauci, calling him “the guy who created Covid” at the Wednesday edition of the ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ show.

Mr Carlson talked about Covid-19 vaccines and the recent recommendation by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention that vaccinated people in high-risk parts should resume wearing masks.

He questioned the efficacy of the vaccines, asking: “If the vaccine works as well as they claim it does, why are so many vaccinated people getting Covid?”

He went on to say: “It’s happening to a lot of people, probably people you know. Most of them are fine, but not all of them, and they’re still getting Covid.”

Mr Carlson then listed some people who he said tested positive for the virus even after getting inoculated.

He said it’s still not known why this happens, but it’s becoming really clear the science is slightly more complicated.

“It doesn’t mean the vaccine doesn’t work or it’s not worth taking. But don’t lie to us. It doesn’t always work,” he said.

He said: “They've been telling us for six months the vaccine is perfect. But clearly, in some cases, it doesn’t always work.” He went on to say that it’s not his theory, but to “take it from the guy who created Covid” before switching to a video clip of Dr Fauci.

The Joe Biden administration is racing to contain the number of new infections as the Delta variant spreads. But experts told The New York Times that breakthrough infections are still relatively uncommon and those that cause hospitalisation or death even more so.

Dr Fauci had also said that breakthrough infection doesn't necessarily mean the vaccine is failing. He said the success of the vaccine is “based on the prevention of illness.”

Mr Carlson had earlier attacked Dr Fauci over the content of his private emails that was released in June. The US infectious disease expert had termed the criticism following the release as “inappropriate” and “misleading.”