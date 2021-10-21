US student dies after choking during hot dog eating competition

A 20-year-old student from the Tufts University of Massachusetts choked to death after participating in a hotdog eating competition last week.

Madelyn “Madie” Nicpon was at an off-campus fundraiser where she participated in a hotdog eating contest on Saturday. Nicpon was rushed to a Boston hospital after she suddenly started choking and fell unconscious, Journal News reported. She died the next day.

Nicpon was a student leader for Suffern High School Class of 2019 and an athlete.

“A native of Suffern, New York, Madie was a biopsychology major, a member of the women’s lacrosse team, and an active member of our community,” Tufts University said in a statement. “In the face of this painful loss, our hearts go out to Madie’s family and friends.”

The university added that a memorial held for the lacrosse player on Sunday was attended by thousands of students.

“Last night, approximately 3,000 students, faculty and staff gathered at the Gantcher Centre to remember Madie and to support each other in our grief, then processed by candlelight to Bello Field, where Madie had spent many hours with her teammates and friends,” the statement said.

“The number of community members who turned out to lend support to each other, to Madie’s friends, and to her family was a testament to how many lives Madie touched during her time at Tufts,” it further said.

Tributes also poured for the athlete on social media where people remembered the talented young woman.

“Scooter was a true friend and teammate,” her team wrote on Instagram. “She truly valued her relationships with her teammates and coaches. Her reach was far beyond our team — she was a true connector on campus and touched every single person she met.”

A fundraiser has been created to cover the funeral cost of Nicpon where she was remembered as a loving daughter and granddaughter.

“Madie Nicpon was a beautiful and brilliant daughter, granddaughter, sister, and friend. Her contagious smile and laughter lit up every room. Her generosity and kindness has left a lasting impact on those around her. Please consider donating to assist the family in covering funeral and medical expenses,” it said.