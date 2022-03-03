Remains exhumed from an Oklahoma cemetery can’t be linked to the 1921 Tusla race massacre but researchers say multiple gunshots to one unidentified man shows that the search should continue.

Forensic findings of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Graves Investigation presented to the City of Tulsa this week found multiple gunshot wounds to one set of remains, believed to be a black man in his late 20s.

Forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield told CBS News it likely can never be confirmed whether any remains were massacre victims, though DNA evidence could provide circumstantial evidence.

"The person had a death that involved another human, so that part is clear, but when that death occurred, there are no definitive indicators and the exact context of ... how did the bullets get introduced, there’s no indications under the earth for that," Stubblefield said.

