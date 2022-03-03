Remains with gunshot wounds exhumed from Tulsa cemetery in search of 1921 race massacre victims
Remains exhumed from an Oklahoma cemetery can’t be linked to the 1921 Tusla race massacre but researchers say multiple gunshots to one unidentified man shows that the search should continue.
Forensic findings of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Graves Investigation presented to the City of Tulsa this week found multiple gunshot wounds to one set of remains, believed to be a black man in his late 20s.
Forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield told CBS News it likely can never be confirmed whether any remains were massacre victims, though DNA evidence could provide circumstantial evidence.
"The person had a death that involved another human, so that part is clear, but when that death occurred, there are no definitive indicators and the exact context of ... how did the bullets get introduced, there’s no indications under the earth for that," Stubblefield said.
More to follow.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies