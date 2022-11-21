Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What happens to the turkeys the president pardons?

Turkeys have been sent as gifts to American Presidents from as early as the 1870s

Louise Hall
Monday 21 November 2022 17:27
Comments
<p>The two national Thanksgiving turkeys, Chocolate and Chip, are photographed before a pardoning ceremony at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)</p>

The two national Thanksgiving turkeys, Chocolate and Chip, are photographed before a pardoning ceremony at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP)

Ahead of Thanksgiving, President Joe Biden took a moment to participate in one of the country’s more bizarre presidential traditions: the turkey pardon.

Each November, the sitting president bestows a pardon on a turkey to a crowd at the White House, sparing it from the dinner table and the fate that befalls millions of turkeys during Thanksgiving celebrations.

This year, Mr Biden pardoned two turkeys, Chocolate and Chip. Per CNN, the birds weigh in at 46 and 47 pounds, respectively, and were raised by NTF chairman Ronnie Parker near Monroe, North Carolina.

The turkeys arrived in Washington, DC over the weekend and were put up at the Willard Hotel.

Recommended

How did the tradition begin?

Turkeys have been sent as gifts to American Presidents from as early as the 1870s as part of annual thanksgiving traditions and the official turkey presentation to the president began in 1947.

The sparing of the turkey began during Ronald Reagan’s administration, with the president deciding to send the presentation bird to a petting zoo or farm rather than off for the chop.

However, the ceremony formally cemented itself under George H W Bush, as he officially pardoned the bird in response to animal rights activists picketing nearby.

Since then, it has become a time-honoured White House tradition for the president to offer clemency to a turkey, or two.

The path to pardoning

The lucky turkeys take convoluted and extravagant route to freedom, as explained by the White House in 2018.

The “presidential flock” of contenders “is prepared for potential stardom at the White House from an early age” and the birds are acclimated to crowds, lights and standing comfortably on a table.

The two prize poultry are now bestowed names and battle for the title of the official turkey title via an online poll before the winner is granted the coveted pardon.

Ahead of the ceremony the birds rest in the luxurious Willard Hotel. This year's birds, Corn and Cob, were pictured reclining in their fancy hotel room ahead of the final competition for freedom.

Corn and Cob, a pair of turkeys that will be pardoned by US President Donald Trump, walk inside their hotel room at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel in Washington
(AFP via Getty Images)

What happens to the turkey after its been pardoned?

After a heated vote, Corn was declared this year’s winner, but fortunately the second bird is also always spared from the chop as runner-up and first alternate.

The White House says that following the ceremony the birds are retired for some “much-deserved rest and relaxation” and neither bird makes an appearance on the White House thanksgiving dining table.

Both birds from this year’s pardoning ceremony will retire to a new home on the campus of Iowa State University.

The turkeys are said to spend the rest of their days in comfort with fresh bedding, a heater, food and water, and an indoor pavilion.

Birds in previous years have been sent to a variety of locations including Virginia Tech’s Gobblers Rest exhibit in Blacksburg to a farm named Frying Pan Farm Park in Virginia.

Recommended

Some birds during the Barack Obama and George W Bush administrations were even sent to Disneyland to greet crowds in the theme park and be paraded down Main Street.

Sadly the spared turkeys do not tend to live very long after their pardoning. As the animals are farm-raised and bred to be eaten, they grow larger and faster than they would in the wild and do not have a long lifespan.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in