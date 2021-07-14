TV host who is fully vaccinated reveals she caught Delta variant: It ‘is relentless and highly contagious’

A former E! News presenter has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving a full round of vaccines.

Catt Sadler, 46, took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that despite being fully vaccinated, she had contracted coronavirus, suspected to be the Delta variant.

“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid,” she wrote in the caption of the selfie she posted from her sick bed.

Ms Sadler continued, outlining her rationale for letting everyone know about her health status

“I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over.”

On July 13, 3, 093 cases and 30 deaths were recorded in California, according to data. Currently, the coronavirus rate in the state is 4.3 per 100,000 people.

She called the variant she had, which is believed to be Delta, “relentless” and “highly contagious”. According to data released on 14 July, the Delta variant makes up 58 per cent of all coronavirus cases in the US. In May, it was thought to account for 3 per cent of cases.

“I was caring for someone who contracted Covid (although at the time we thought it was just the flu) – so I did come into close contact with the virus, but I wore a mask, and again I’m fully vaccinated. I assumed I would be fine,” she said about how she came into contact with covid.

The post came with a description with her symptoms, which Ms Sadler described as “not mild” and listed them to be following; “Two days of a fever now. Head throbbing. Extreme congestion. Even some weird puss coming out of my eye. Serious fatigue; no energy to even leave the bed.”

Urging her followers to keep wearing a mask in the recommended settings, such as in a crowd or indoors was how she signed off her message.

“I’m no MD but I’m here to remind you that the vaccine isn’t full proof,” Ms Sadler wrote. “Vaccines lessen the likelihood of hospitalisation and death but you can still catch this thing. So continue to protect yourselves.”

Ms Sadler’s assertion is backed up by preliminary data released by the CDC last week in a press briefing led by director Dr Rachel Wolensky. The data showed that 99.5 per cent of deaths from coronavirus were people who were considered to be vaccinated. No timeframe was given for period they surveyed.

California medical professionals expressed the need for the increasing of the levels of vaccination in the state as way to combat the pandemic, such as Dr Erica Pan, epidemiologist for the state. Currently, 60 per cent of the state’s population are fully vaccinated.

“We need to really move the dial on vaccinations. That’s still our way out of this pandemic,” she said at a panel event on 13 July.