Viewers in West Virginia were left stunned when a TV reporter was struck by a car while she was live on air.

WSAZ’s Tori Yorgey remarkably managed to bounce back to her feet and continue with her report after being hit, much to the surprise of the anchor back in the studio.

“Well, that’s a first for you on TV, Tori,” colleague Tim Irr told the resilient reporter, who quickly picked up her camera after she tumbled during Wednesday evening’s broadcast.

While shocking, this wasn't the first occasion in which she had been struck by a vehicle.

“That’s live TV for you. It’s all good,” said the upbeat MS Yorgey, who The New York Post report was working solo at the scene. “I actually got hit by a car in college, too, just like that. I am so glad I’m OK.”

“My whole life flashed before my eyes but this is live TV and everything is OK. I thought I was in a safe spot but clearly we might need to move the camera over a little bit,” she added.

Unflustered, Ms Yorgey soon picked up right where she had left off before being knocked over.

“But again, Tim, we’ll get back to the report, right? We’re on Roxalana Hills Driver in Dunbar. This is where that water main break is,” she continued.

The video has gone viral, with social media users praising Ms Yorgey for her toughness and dedication to duty.

By contrast, others took issue with Mr Irr’s reaction to the incident, as it appeared as if he showed little regard for her welfare. The anchorman later explained his relatively unfazed demeanour.

“I couldn’t see what happened [to her]. Only audio. Then, I wasn’t truly convinced she was OK,” Mr Irr said in a tweet.

“Even though she jumped right up and said she was OK, I was still concerned.”

“Trying to remain calm at the moment was not easy for all involved. But we tried to the best of our ability. In hindsight, I’m grateful they stayed with her to make sure she was indeed ok,” Mr Irr added.

He also said Ms Yorgey was taken to a hospital to be checked out as a precaution. “Frightening moment for Tori...She’s young, but is a pro for sure.”

At the end of her report, Ms Yorgey also mentioned that Friday is her final day with the West Virginian station before she moves to Pittsburgh to work for ABC affiliate WTAE.