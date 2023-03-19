TV meteorologist faints during live broadcast

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A TV meteorologist is recuperating after she fainted and collapsed during a live broadcast.

Alissa Carlson was about to give her weather forecast on CBS Los Angeles when she collapsed off camera.

During the Saturday morning broadcast, co-hosts Rachel Kim and Nichelle Medina introduced Carlson for her weather update.

“Who is ready for some sunshine? I know I am. Let’s start off with a check of your next weather with meteorologist Alissa Carlson. She joins us live in the studio,” said Medina.

But as Medina continued to talk, viewers could see Carlson’s eyes rolling before she slumped over her desk and fell to the floor.

The channel quickly went to a break as her co-workers “jumped in to help and comfort her while waiting for medical help to arrive” said CBS LA in a statement.

Following the incident the station tweeted that Carlson “is now resting and recovering.”

🚨#WATCH: As terrifying moment happened when a CBS LA meteorologist collapsed live on air



📌#LosAngeles | #California



Terrifying moment shows when a CBS LA meteorologist Alissa Carlson Schwartz collapsed on-air on Saturday morning while doing a live report her co workers… https://t.co/zkWpaB81yZ pic.twitter.com/tQ9To9spDo — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 19, 2023

“I am going to be ok!” she later posted on Facebook as she thanked people for “all the texts, calls, and well wishes.”

CBS Los Angeles says that Carlson will be back on the air “as soon as she’s well enough to return.”

In 2014, Carlson became unwell during a newscast for her former station KGET, with what she thought was the flu.

But after seeing a doctor she told viewers that she had been diagnosed with a leaky heart valve, according to NBC News.

“So I went to the doctor and they said to me ‘have you ever thought about having a heart condition?’ And I said ‘are you kidding me? No, I’m way too young for that and I’m very healthy,’” she said.

And she went on to tell viewers that doctors had used stem cells from her pregnancy with her daughter to help repair the leaky valves.